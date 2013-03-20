Our mission is to educate and provide support for abused women and children.VIEW LOCAL RESOURCES
The Women Called Moses Coalition & Outreach 5th Annual Heels 2 Heal Gala will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Dallas, Texas. The proceeds from this event directly benefit the fight against domestic abuse, family violence, and all forms of abuse against women and children.
If you would like to donate in lieu of attending this event, please visit our DONATE PAGE. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.
TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLINE AUGUST 15TH.
Grammy-nominated vocalist, Michel’le Toussant, is known for her squeaky speaking voice that does not give any forecast about Michel’le’s sultry and rich singing voice. When rap music began to take hold in the 80’s, Michel’le was the female vocalist that provided a “port in the storm” from the hard-hitting rap vocals featured on Eazy-E’s Ruthless Record label. On her debut album which sold over 1.5 million copies, Michel’le produced such hits as “Turn off the Lights,” “Nicety” and “Something in My Heart.”
But Michel’le’s story also includes the darkness of domestic violence. In the 2016 Lifetime made for TV movie, “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge and Michel’le,” Michel’le narrates her own story. She courageously shares how her musical success was brought to a halt by years of substance abuse, financial struggles and physical assaults from the fathers of both of her children—namely N.W.A founder, Dr. Dre and Suge Knight, founder of Death Row Records. Even after Michel’le left these abusive relationships, the struggle to make a living, care for two children without sufficient financial support…self-blame…depression…and more became overwhelming. And in 2013, Michel’le attempted suicide.
After she recovered from that incident, life again offered Michel’le a reason to keep fighting. She subsequently starred on R&B Divas: LA on TV One from 2013 until 2015. Michel’le also began acting in stage productions and performing live again for her faithful fans. The response to “Surviving Compton” has also been the catalyst for numerous career opportunities for Michel’le. She is working on her memoir, seeking voiceover projects to complement her distinctive voice, exploring a reality TV show that will focus on her life with her children and making new music.
According to the Department of Justice, 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence. To better comprehend this statistic and undiscriminating problem, and to learn how to help prevent it, we sat down with Debra Nixon-Bowles, founder and president of Women Called Moses. When first setting eyes on Nixon-Bowles, it is evident that she does more than just sit at a desk and go to luncheons to raise awareness. This presence to be reckoned with is on the frontlines, trying to single-handedly put an end to this rising epidemic, one woman at a time. READ MORE
Listen to the 911 call recording of Catina Murphy, victim of Desoto Murder-Suicide
- Courtesy of Scott Goldstein, Dallas Morning News
A DeSoto woman was heard screaming for help on a 911 call recording just before her ex-husband, a former Arlington police officer, fatally shot her and then himself in the closet where she was thought to be hiding from him.
“Send somebody right now,” 37-year-old Catina Lareese Murphy told a 911 call taker. “I think my husband, my ex-husband, is gonna try to break in the house.”
Shelters are filled to capacity. Women and children are in need of a safe haven and emergency services.
Women Called Moses’ passion to provide services to families in need can not exist without contributions and support of individuals, groups and corporations. The donations of time, skills, financial gifts and other resources contribute to the empowerment of many families who seek environments.
No amount is too small and your financial contribution will make a difference in the lives of women and/or children. HELP US HELP OTHERS DURING THEIR TIME OF CRISIS!
These companies and individuals contribute greatly toward our mission throughout the year. If you are interested in partnering with Women Called Moses, please CONTACT US.
If you have been threatened with physical harm and believe that you are in danger, CALL 911 now.