UPCOMING EVENTS

HEELS 2 HEAL The Women Called Moses Coalition & Outreach 5th Annual Heels 2 Heal Gala will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Dallas, Texas. The proceeds from this event directly benefit the fight against domestic abuse, family violence, and all forms of abuse against women and children.



If you would like to donate in lieu of attending this event, please visit our DONATE PAGE. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.



TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLINE AUGUST 15TH.

SPECIAL GUEST

Grammy-nominated vocalist, Michel’le Toussant, is known for her squeaky speaking voice that does not give any forecast about Michel’le’s sultry and rich singing voice. When rap music began to take hold in the 80’s, Michel’le was the female vocalist that provided a “port in the storm” from the hard-hitting rap vocals featured on Eazy-E’s Ruthless Record label. On her debut album which sold over 1.5 million copies, Michel’le produced such hits as “Turn off the Lights,” “Nicety” and “Something in My Heart.”



But Michel’le’s story also includes the darkness of domestic violence. In the 2016 Lifetime made for TV movie, “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge and Michel’le,” Michel’le narrates her own story. She courageously shares how her musical success was brought to a halt by years of substance abuse, financial struggles and physical assaults from the fathers of both of her children—namely N.W.A founder, Dr. Dre and Suge Knight, founder of Death Row Records. Even after Michel’le left these abusive relationships, the struggle to make a living, care for two children without sufficient financial support…self-blame…depression…and more became overwhelming. And in 2013, Michel’le attempted suicide.



After she recovered from that incident, life again offered Michel’le a reason to keep fighting. She subsequently starred on R&B Divas: LA on TV One from 2013 until 2015. Michel’le also began acting in stage productions and performing live again for her faithful fans. The response to “Surviving Compton” has also been the catalyst for numerous career opportunities for Michel’le. She is working on her memoir, seeking voiceover projects to complement her distinctive voice, exploring a reality TV show that will focus on her life with her children and making new music.